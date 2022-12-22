Tesla launches $300 wireless charger inspired by Cybertruck

You can’t buy the Tesla Cybertruck just yet, but you can now order a $300 Tesla wireless charging platform inspired by Cybertruck.

Tesla has been on a kick lately to sell very overpriced products on its online shop.

Just last week, we reported on Tesla launching a widly overpriced solid-state drive for its vehicles.

Now it has another questionably priced product with the launch of the ‘Tesla Wireless Charging Platform’.

The automaker put the new product for sale for $300 on its website today and described it as being inspired by the Cybertruck:

Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower® technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.

Here are a few images released by Tesla:

At $300, the device is grossly overpriced in terms of functionality since you can find plenty of 3-device wireless charging platforms starting at about $40 on Amazon.

In order to justify the purchase, you would have to put a massive $200+ value on the somewhat Cybertruck-inspired design, Tesla brand, and the higher quality material like aluminum frame and Alcantara mat.

But Tesla could make a killing with this product by only convincing a small percentage of the over 1.5 million people that reportedly reserved the Tesla Cybertruck to buy it.