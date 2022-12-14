Quick Charge Podcast: December 14, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches wildly overpriced solid-state drive for video games and Sentry Mode
- Tesla Full Self-Driving data looks awful: We challenge Elon Musk to prove otherwise
- Elon Musk: ‘I will make sure Tesla (TSLA) shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term’ – but how?
- 3 cool things that are coming with the VW ID.4 software update
- Mercedes-Benz realigning global powertrain network for EV rollout
- Redwood Materials announces South Carolina as home to next US battery campus
