Hyundai to help FIFA World Cup achieve carbon neutrality with electric vehicle and bus rides

Qatar plans to host the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup this year, aiming for a new trend in mega sporting events and the region. Hyundai, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, announced it will help the organizers achieve their goal by providing “eco-friendly” transportation, including the IONIQ 5 and electric buses.

As one of the world’s largest natural gas producers, you wouldn’t expect Qatar to eagerly host the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup.

However, event organizers have several strategies to make it happen. Since bidding to host the World Cup over 11 years ago, Qatar has envisioned delivering a carbon-neutral event.

According to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sustainability Strategy, hosting the event requires the construction of at least eight stadiums, several training sites, and the infrastructure to support it, all of which produce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

To help combat this, organizers have committed to achieving a minimum four-star GSAS certification for the design and construction. The certification is achieved through energy-efficient strategies such as ventilation, lighting, and plumbing fixtures. In addition, Qatar will utilize renewable energy, such as solar, to power stadium air conditioning. They have even built a reusable stadium from shipping containers.

An analysis of the design of the building suggests energy savings of up to 47% while operational. However, according to FIFA’s research, over half of the GHG emissions expected at the event stem from travel.

Hyundai is stepping up to help offset the impact by supplying a fleet of eco-friendly transportation options, like the highflying IONIQ 5 and electric buses.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 in front of FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium / Source: Hyundai

Hyundai brings electric transportation to the FIFA World Cup 2022

An eco-friendly fleet will debut at the FIFA World Cup for the first time at scale. Hyundai says it will supply 236 battery electric and hybrid vehicles to promote a carbon-neutral event.

A few of Hyundai’s electric vehicles making the trip include:

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis GV70 EV

These EVs will be used to transport VIPs and staff members, while Hyundai also plans to provide its Elec City zero-emission buses for the media.

Hyundai will provide roadside charging services by using two Hyundai IONIQ 5 EVs with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. FIFA says it will include a charging network of 100 kW to 150 kW EV chargers available at parking facilities to ensure smooth operation.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will occur from November 20 to December 18. Hyundai’s CEO talks about the goal of carbon neutrality and how its electric transportation options can help, stating:

Hyundai Motor and FIFA share a strong commitment to make this year’s event a sustainable success through the use of clean mobility. By providing our eco-friendly hybrid and battery electric vehicles as ground transportation, we expect to achieve our shared goal of making the World Cup in Qatar a win-win for planet Earth and humanity.

