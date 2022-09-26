Quick Charge Podcast: September 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- A fire broke out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin; locals call for production stop
- Tesla’s used car business is ‘as big as publicly traded used car retailers’
- Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
- Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
- Faraday Future (FFIE) resolves investor dispute, raises up to $100M to launch FF 91
- NYC surpasses 4,050 city-owned electric vehicles, meeting its target 3 years ahead of schedule
