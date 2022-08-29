Fox News trashes Prince Harry for idling in gas-guzzling SUV, not realizing its an Audi electric SUV

Fred Lambert

- Aug. 29th 2022 7:25 am PT

Price Harry Audi e-tron
Fox News has made a segment on Prince Harry trashing him for “idling in gas-guzzling SUV” at the airport when in fact, he was sitting in Audi e-tron electric SUV.

From Taylor Swift to Elon Musk, the media lately has been on a trend of pointing out the hypocrisy in celebrities flying in private jets while making comments about climate change and sustainability; it’s something that is often called “climate hypocrisy.”

Last week, Fox News turned its attention to Prince Harry, who has done some climate activism over the last few years.

The Duke of Sussex was on a trip to California last week and as usual, paparazzi followed him everywhere, and he was spotted at the airport waiting for about 30 minutes in a “gas-guzzling SUV,” according to a report from Fox News:

Prince Harry idling in a gas guzzling SUV. from electricvehicles

What the news channel missed, though, is that Prince Harry was actually waiting in an Audi e-tron SUV, which is an all-electric vehicle.

They did realize their mistake, and in a follow-up article posted after the news segment aired focused on the fact that some of his staff weren’t using electric vehicles and of course, the private jet is certainly the biggest waste of energy.

Those are fair criticisms since flying in private jets is certainly inefficient, but it’s pretty funny that Fox News was so excited to expose the member of the royal family for “climate hypocrisy” that it didn’t realize that he was actually sitting in an all-electric SUV.

