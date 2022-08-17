Ford F-150 Lightning owners are going 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America

Fred Lambert

Aug. 17th 2022

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging.

Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.

One of those networks is Electrify America (EA).

EA announced today that Ford F-150 Lightning owners (excluding pro customers) will get 250 kWh of free charging:

Ford F-150 Lightning owners receive 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging through FordPass Rewards at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations to kick-start their electric vehicle experience with Ford. This included charging benefit is available solely to F-150 Lightning retail customers.

The offering is through FordPass Rewards, and it represents roughly three charges for F-150 Lightning owners, which should help new F-150 Lightning owners familiarize themselves with EA’s charging stations without having to pay.

Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America, commented on the announcement:

Electrifying the F-150, America’s best-selling vehicle, is a game changer for bringing electric vehicles fully mainstream. We’re proud to have the F-150 Lightning and all Ford electric vehicles take advantage of Electrify America’s growing coast-to-coast ultra-fast charging network to build range confidence wherever they travel.

It’s not like the incentive is going to help Ford’s F-150 Lightning much – since the vehicle is already experiencing extremely high demand – but it’s still possible to find some availabilities at some dealerships. You can connect to your local Ford dealership here to find out about availability in your region.

Ford has already delivered over 4,000 electric pickup trucks since starting deliveries just a few months ago and deliveries are expected to ramp up leading to next year when Ford plans to increase production capacity to 150,000 units.

Fred Lambert

