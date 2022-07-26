Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla locks 80 miles of customer’s battery range for $4,500 ransom
- Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup surprises in aerodynamic performance simulation
- Tesla (TSLA) is launching a new shareholder platform to manage its large investor base
- Woes continue for Faraday Future as it delays FF 91 production launch to seek additional capital
- GM secures long-term supply of lithium from Livent and cathode from LG for 1 million EVs
- Volkswagen starts US production of ID.4 in Chattanooga, adding over 1,000 new jobs
- Uber starts sending notifications about how to open Tesla doors as it expands its EV rides
