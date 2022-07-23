Quick Charge Podcast: July 23, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Aventon: Aventon’s award-winning Pace 500 & 350 set a standard for upright cruiser ebikes with new upgrades and design features. Check out the full line on Aventon’s website.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is aiming for same-hour service with ‘Formula 1 pit crew techniques’
- Tesla Semi electric truck with impressive artwork spotted on the highway
- Tesla (TSLA) is surging and the shorts are hurting
- Tesla strikes deal to have its own exclusive lane at US-Mexico border
- Elon Musk is at risk of losing top Tesla lieutenant over suspicious order of ‘special glass’
- Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess is stepping down, Porsche’s Blume to take over
- Personnel shakeups continue as Volkswagen America CEO leaves to head up Scout EV brand
- Mercedes DRIVE PILOT: Level 3 luxury, coming soon to US
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.