Wheel-E Podcast! Amazon delivery with cargo e-bikes, USB-C e-bike charging, Äike T scooter & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes Amazon’s new delivery via cargo e-bikes, Bafang releasing a new internally geared hub for bikes, the potential for USB-C e-bike charging, an awesome new European-built electric scooter called the Äike T, SONDORS Metacycle shipments, and lots more.
This week the podcast is sponsored by Tern Bicycles, who recently released the Quick Haul to make quality electric cargo bikes more affordable.
The Wheel-E podcast is set to return every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Amazon to use walking, electric cargo bikes to replace thousands of van deliveries
- Electric bike motor maker Bafang unveils new 3-speed automatic shifting hub transmission
- The best mid-drive electric bike on a budget: Ride1Up Prodigy XR e-bike review
- Listen up, electric bike companies. You need to give your e-bike batteries USB-C charging, stat!
- The new European-made Äike T may just be the best designed electric scooter in the world
- First $5,000 SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycles begin shipping this month
- Want to downsize a car but not ready for a bicycle? Here’s why you need a seated electric scooter
- Moke America’s street-legal open-top mini electric cars want to trade high speed for high fun
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 8:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 9:00 a.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.