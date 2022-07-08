Podcast: Rivian R1S review, Tesla deliveries, software update, and more

This week on an EARLY Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss our Rivian R1S review, Tesla delivery results, software a new Tesla software update, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. (This week because of commitments, we are going live at 11am ET)
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Rivian R1S review and 1st drive: The best SUV ever made?
- Rivian announces production ramp to 4,401 electric vehicles last quarter
- Tesla (TSLA) achieves record monthly production – ready for impressive second half of 2022
- Tesla is still the world’s largest electric car producer despite what you are hearing
- Tesla (TSLA) achieves best solar deployment in years, but solar roof is still at a crawl
- Tesla to shut down production at Gigafactory Berlin to upgrade the factory and add a shift
- Elon Musk suggests Tesla will make ‘highly configurable Robovan’ for people and cargo
- Tesla unveils solar range extender trailer with SpaceX Starlink internet terminal
- Tesla expands Green Traffic Light Chime – cutting down on road rage
- Tesla vehicles are now scanning for potholes and rough roads to help avoid them
- Saleen launches shady financing effort and teases modified Tesla vehicles again
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 11AM. ET (or the video after ~noon. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.