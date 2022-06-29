Quick Charge Podcast: June 29, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla ramps up Gigafactory Texas to thousands of units per week, adds new Model Y version
- Tesla 4680 cell: Samsung is building a pilot production line to build the new battery
- Tesla lets go of hundreds of Autopilot data labelers as it closes San Mateo office
- A Swedish firm is about to build the world’s largest single offshore wind farm
