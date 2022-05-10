Tesla (TSLA) Giga Shanghai still managed to produce over 10,000 electric vehicles in April, despite shutdown

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has managed to produce over 10,000 electric vehicles in April despite the factory being shut down for most of the month.

The automaker had to shut down production at its Shanghai factory in late March after local authorities imposed serious lockdowns on the population in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 after a surge in cases during the first quarter.

The automaker was finally able to restart production on April 19 after 22 days of being shut down. Tesla brought back 8,000 people to work in a “closed-loop” shift and had employees sleep at the factory to help reduce worker movements in the city.

At the time, we noted that on top of missing 22 days of production, it would take time for Tesla to ramp production back up to prelockdown levels. Last week, we learned that Tesla had made a lot of progress and aimed to ramp production back to 2,600 vehicles per day by May 16. However, today, we reported on some supply issues temporarily slowing production to a crawl for the coming days.

Investors and analysts are trying to understand how the shutdown and ramp-up are going to affect Tesla’s performance in Q2 – especially now that Gigafactory Shanghai is now Tesla’s most productive factory.

We got our first glimpse of data that helped us gauge the impact as the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) confirmed Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai produced 10,757 vehicles by the end of April, delivering 1,512 of them. However, that is significantly down from over 65,000 vehicles coming out of the factory in March.

The impact resulted in missing out on over 55,000 vehicles as of the end of April. Even though production had restarted by May, the production ramp-up is expected to have an impact throughout this month, especially with recently reported supply chain issues.

