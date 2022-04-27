Electric submarine manufacturer U-Boat Worx announces nine-passenger NEXUS series

All-electric submarine manufacturer U-Boat Worx has announced its latest series of submersibles called NEXUS, comprised of seven- and eight-person vessels (nine if some are children). These electric submarines are powered by lithium-ion battery technology allowing them to operate for up to 18 hours and dive 10 times a day. In addition to providing eco-friendlier ocean exploration, they look cool as hell.

U-Boat Worx is a Dutch submersible manufacturer that began as a dream by founder Bert Houtman in the 1980s. The company is now one of the industry leaders in submarine design, more specifically, electric versions.

Submersibles allow us humans to safely venture deeper into our planet’s waters, especially in comparison to scuba diving, a popular activity for travelers and scientists alike. U-Boat Worx handles submersible design, construction, and operations for militaries, research institutes, and tourism companies.

Since 2017, the electric submarine specialist has sold over twenty of its Cruise Subs to private customers, resorts, and cruise lines. U-Boat Worx currently offers six different series of submarines, all of which are electric. With the introduction of two versions of the NEXUS, the company now has its seventh series.



Top and side view

Taking a deep dive into the NEXUS electric submarine

Following a recent press release from U-Boat Worx and a conversation with their team, we have a bunch of cool details to share about the new NEXUS series of electric submarines, and what they can do.

The NEXUS series consists of two standard electric submarine models offering comfortable dives for six or seven passengers plus one pilot. U-Boat Worx is promoting the larger NEXUS sub as a nine-person vessel, but that includes six adult passengers, two children, and one pilot. Technically still nine people, but a little misleading. In reality, the NEXUS subs hold seven or eight adult passengers, including a pilot in each.

According to U-Boat Worx, both versions provide 25% more interior space than competitive submarine models and are depth rated to 200 meters (650 feet).

By utilizing lithium-ion batteries, the NEXUS subs can operate up to 18 hours, diving up to 10 times a day – that’s up to 80 passengers. We asked U-Boat Worx for more details about the battery cells it uses, but its representatives remained tight lipped to maintain a competitive edge in the space.

The NEXUS comes with a factory-supplied charger, requiring between six to eight hours to replenish its 62 kWh battery pack. Regardless of which battery cells are used, they power the new electric submarine’s omnidirectional maneuvers through 10 separate 6.4 kW propellers:

4 x 6.4 kW lateral propellers

4 x 6.4 kW horizontal propellers

2 x 6.4 kW vertical propellers

The ability to maneuver in any direction without compromise is a feature that helps set U-Boat Worx electric submarines apart from others. Here are some other unique features passengers will soon experience:

XXL entrance hatch for passengers – the largest ever incorporated on a submersible as large as the NEXUS

Revolving seating arrangement, giving passengers the best view, regardless of the direction the sub is moving

An optional passenger elevator

Top mounted dive tanks allowing for unobstructed views on both sides of the vessel

Boarding platform with room for all passengers to stand on deck

Optimized for ship-based launch and recovery but can also be deployed from land

We recommend checking our U-Boat Worx’s YouTube page to see its electric subs in action.

