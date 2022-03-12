Quick Charge Podcast: March 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla produces video showing how to use Powerwall as mobile power station after sending a load of them to Ukraine
- Rule change now allows deliveries of self-driving vehicles without steering wheels or pedals
- We got a sneak peek of the Arrival Van ahead of US production later this year
- ElectraMeccanica SOLO EV first drive: a certified head turner everywhere you go
- Van Hool double-decker electric bus with Proterra battery drives 2,500 miles from Florida to California on public chargers
- Washington passes bill to ban gas car sales by 2030 – for real this time?
