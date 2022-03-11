Podcast: Tesla sees orders surge over gas prices, more price increases, VW ID.Buzz unveiling, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla seeing its order rate surge over gas prices, more Model 3 and Model Y price increases,the VW ID.Buzz unveiling, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) order rate is surging in the US as gas prices are turning people toward electric cars
- Tesla increases prices of long-range versions of Model 3 and Model Y as nickel prices surge
- Elon Musk says drill for oil, but he should worry more about nickel prices skyrocketing
- Tesla sends Powerwalls to Ukraine, expands free Supercharging, and gives up to 3 months of pay to employees going back to fight
- Tesla produces video showing how to use Powerwall as mobile power station after sending a load of them to Ukraine
- Tesla confirms deliveries of German-built Model Ys are starting on March 22
- Elon Musk officially asks court to terminate the SEC’s policing of his Tesla tweets
- VW launches iconic ‘ID.Buzz’ EV, but does this incarnation of the Microbus inspire the same love?
- Rivian announces Q4 results: loses $2.4 billion, revises production to 25,000 EVs in 2022
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.