Quick Charge Podcast: March 9, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla sends Powerwalls to Ukraine, expands free Supercharging, and gives up to 3 months of pay to employees going back to fight
- Tesla confirms deliveries of German-built Model Ys are starting on March 22
- VW launches iconic ‘ID.Buzz’ EV, but does this incarnation of the Microbus inspire the same love?
- Chevy Blazer ‘SS’ EV high-performance variant announced and teased, available spring 2023
- GM launches pilot program to use EVs for home backup power, teases Chevy Silverado EV electric pickup for it
- Smart EV charging results in substantial emissions reduction – new study
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.