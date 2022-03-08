Quick Charge Podcast: March 8, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk officially asks court to terminate the SEC’s policing of his Tesla tweets
- Elon Musk says drill for oil, but he should worry more about nickel prices skyrocketing
- Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai output holds incredible pace amid rumors of second factory
- Electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks will be cheaper than diesel trucks by 2035
