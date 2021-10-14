Quick Charge Podcast: October 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla pushes ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ to investor with poor ‘safety score’ while requiring perfect score from others
- Tesla’s (TSLA) Bitcoin investment is already up by $1 billion
- Tesla app update adds widgets, Powerwall features, hints at remote live view from Autopilot cameras
- Tesla Model 3 is now the quickest-selling used car and sometimes even sells for higher price than new
- 6 ways electric car drivers can save money on home charging
- Almost the entire US coastline could now host offshore wind farms
- EGEB: A Colorado steel mill is now the world’s first to run almost entirely on solar
