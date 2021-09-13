Quick Charge Podcast: September 13, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Autopilot results in decreased driver attention, new study finds
- Tesla tried to charge $22,500 for new battery pack when a $5,000 repair did the trick
- Elon Musk claims Ford and auto worker union wrote the new electric car incentive bill
- NIO unveils ET7 sedan for Germany ahead of 2022 deliveries
- Electric car with extension and expandable solar offers a glimpse of future RV life
- EGEB: Illinois to shut all fossil fuel plants by 2045 and invest $580M a year in renewables
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.