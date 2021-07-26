Tesla reveals Megapack prices: starts at $1 million

Tesla has revealed more detailed pricing for the Megapack, its commercial and utility-scale energy storage product.

It starts at $1 million which may sound high, but it’s actually a good deal in the large-scale energy storage space.

Almost exactly two years ago, Tesla launched the Megapack. It was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

A single Megapack unit is a container-sized 3 MWh battery system with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems.

With the bigger size and integrated power electronics, Tesla claims that the Megapack is 60% more energy-dense than its Powerpack.

It also comes on-site ready to install and can ship in containers.

While exact pricing for the Megapack hasn’t been publicly released, we know that Tesla has priced it competitively because the product has become extremely popular with electric utilities.

We reported on massive-scale projects using the Tesla Megapack, like a battery project replacing a gas Speaker in Ventura County and a huge 1 GWh project in Northern California.

Last week, Tesla quietly launched a new online configurator for the Megapack, and it apparently went unnoticed until I stumbled upon it today while looking up something else.

The configurator now features prices that change depending on how many Megapacks you order and have installed:

It reveals a price of $1,235,890 for a single Tesla Megapack, but that’s not the usual use case for the product.

Tesla actually uses a default quantity of 10 Megapacks in the configurator.

With 10 Megapacks, Tesla lists a price of $9,999,290, which results in a price per kWh of $327.87.

However, that’s not an accurate representation of Tesla’s battery costs since it also includes 7.6 MW of power inverters and installation.

Tesla describes the installation process of the Megapack:

Project design (including electrical and civil) Project permitting (ministerial only) Project construction (including electrical up to 480V, grading and foundations, mv transformer as applicable) Project commissioning Backup capability for critical loads

The price per kWh goes down as you order more Megapacks. 100 Megapacks brings the cost down to around $280 per kWh.

The configurator also reveals an annual maintenance cost, which escalates at 2% per year.

Tesla also gives rough delivery timelines for Megapack installations in different markets. In California, Tesla believes it can deliver new Megapack projects as soon as next year. Most other markets will have to wait until at least 2023 to get the massive battery unit.

