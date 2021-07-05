VW launches over-the-air software update coming to its ID electric vehicle lineup

VW has announced the launch of its over-the-air software update coming to its ID electric vehicle lineup.

It’s an important step taken by the German automaker to address its software issues.

Apart from Tesla, no automaker has truly figured out over-the-air software updates.

A good example is Porsche recently announcing a recall on all Taycans for a software update that the automaker apparently couldn’t do over the air despite listing the capacity as an important feature for their premium electric vehicle.

On top of it, Volkswagen has been known to have broader issues with its software in its new ID electric vehicle lineup.

It was especially a problem during the launch of the ID.3. We saw images like this one of hundreds of early ID.3 electric cars having their software updated:

In comparison, when Tesla is updating a fleet of vehicles, it looks like the aliens are landing.

Now Volkswagen is announcing its over-the-air software program today with the first update coming to ID.3 vehicles later this month:

Volkswagen is taking the next big step toward becoming a software-oriented mobility provider: from this summer, the brand will regularly send software updates “Over-the-Air” to models in its ID. family. This makes Volkswagen the first and only high-volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology available to its customers on a broad basis. The first model to benefit is the ID.3: the latest software version “ID.Software2.3” will be delivered to “First Movers Club” customers via mobile data transfer in July 2021.

VW didn’t offer too many details about what the update will bring beyond those comments:

The update includes adjustments and improvements to operations, performance and comfort. Updates for all ID.3, ID.4 and ID.4 GTX customers will follow gradually. In the future, Volkswagen will update the software in its ID. cars every 12 weeks.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, is really excited about what the company can do with this new capability:

Volkswagen is moving up a gear when it comes to digitalization. After the successful roll-out of our all-electric ID. family, the brand is once again leading the movement: we are creating a totally new, digital customer experience with new functions and greater comfort – every 12 weeks. This makes us the first high-volume manufacturer to regularly deliver extensive Over-the-Air Updates. This is an important milestone in the implementation of our ACCELERATE strategy, which is preparing Volkswagen for the connected, digital mobility of the future.

His comments are in line with the broader effort from the VW group led by Herbert Diess who has been calling for more focus on software.

Diess even created a team to “catch up to Tesla’s lead in software.“

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.