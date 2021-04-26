Watch Hyundai Ioniq 5 charge to 80% in 18 minutes with impressive charge rate

Hyundai released an interesting video of a real-time view of the Ioniq 5 charging to 80% state of charge in 18 minutes.

The automaker is flexing some impressive charge rates.

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 5, a new electric car with truly stunning specs in a fun new form factor.

In North America, it will be equipped with a 77.4 kWh, and with Hyundai being known for making really efficient electric cars, it is expected to result in an impressive EPA range.

But one of the vehicle’s most impressive features is the fact that it supports both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructure, and it can DC fast-charge at up to 350 kW.

At the time, Hyundai said that it means that it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, and today, it is proving that in a real-time charge video:

Now in the video, you can see that the vehicle never actually reaches 350 kW charging, but that’s not really a problem.

The charge rate seems to cap at around 220-230 kW between 30 and 50% of state of charge.

The impressive part is that the charge rate actually stays at over 100 kW, and even mostly over 150 kW, all the way up to 80% state of charge.

This should be very impressive for most EV owners, even Tesla owners who are used to seeing the charge rate dip under 100 kW at those states of charge.

It would be interesting to see what kind of charge rate it can maintain up to 100% state of charge, which does happen when drivers are going for long-distance trips, but 10% to 80% is more representative of an average charging session.

At 18 minutes, we are talking about a very reasonable time to wait on a trip.

Again, it’s important to keep in mind that most charging happens at home overnight, where time is less of an issue.

Hyundai said that the Ioniq 5 will be “available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021,” but it hasn’t confirmed a price yet.

Below, a Facebook user in Korea uploaded a breakdown of the charging speed in Korean:

