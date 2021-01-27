Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower for $397.49. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $500. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 21-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 24V 2Ah Electric Power Cleaner Bundle for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $150 but trends at $100 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen by $6. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer delivers 350PSI, which is great for light jobs around the house. It’s powered by a 36V 2Ah motor and weighs under 7-pounds total, making it easy to move around between locales. Best of all? No gas, oil, or fumes to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars.

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 15000mAh Solar Power Bank for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 15000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Regardless of if you spend a lot of time outdoors hiking and camping, or just want the peace of mind of a power bank you can refuel from the sun, this is a worthy addition to your kit. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 645 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.