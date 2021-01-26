Green Deals: RYOBI 18-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower $199, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18-inch 40V Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $225 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve tracked to date. This is one of RYOBI’s newest electric lawn mower, sporting a fresh design and two 2Ah batteries with purchase. It can either mulch or do side discharges and ships with a wall charger as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 15% off outdoor tools and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for curbside pickup. Our top pick is RYOBI’s 42-inch 75Ah electric riding lawn mower for $3,599. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and matching the last discount we saw in the fall. RYOBI offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 42-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime, and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $94.97 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.