Tesla (TSLA) gets stock price boost on strong delivery expectations

Tesla’s stock price (TSLA) is pushing higher on people trying to figure out if it can hit its delivery target with only a few days left in the quarter.

One analyst is raising the expectations.

As we have been reporting over the last few weeks, Tesla aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to achieve 500,000 deliveries in 2020 — a long-time goal for the automaker.

In order to achieve the milestone, Tesla must deliver over 181,000 vehicles this quarter. That’s more than 40,000 vehicles over its last quarterly delivery record, which was just achieved last quarter.

In a new note to clients on Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he sees Tesla delivering between 190,000 to 200,000 vehicles in Q4:

“Based on our initial analysis of demand and the delivery trajectory globally for Tesla in 4Q, it appears Musk & Co. will likely handily exceed Street and internal expectations.”

This is certainly raising expectations higher as many still have doubts about Tesla even achieving its goal of ~181,000 vehicles.

Last weekend, we reported on an email Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent to employees in which he wrote that Tesla can still achieve the milestone of 500,000 cars in 2020, but they will need to “go all out” with only a few days left in the year.

Looking into the next few years, Ives is positive on Tesla’s business in China:

“We believe this demand dynamic will disproportionately benefit the clear EV category leader Tesla over the next few years especially in the key China region which we believe could represent ~40% of its EV deliveries by 2022 given the current brisk pace of sales.”

The analyst believes that Tesla could go from 500,000 vehicles delivered in 2020 to 1 million global deliveries by 2022.

Wedbush has a $715 price target on Tesla — one of the highest on Wall Street.

Tesla’s stock is trading 2% higher today at around $680 a share — just shy of its all-time high of $695 per share.

How many cars do you think Tesla will deliver in Q4 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.