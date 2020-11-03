Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Home Depot offers the ATMOR 3500W Electric Tankless Water Heater for $134.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $160 or so. This is an easy way to transition to an electric tankless water heater without breaking the bank. This model offers up to 0.5GPM, making it a great option for smaller showers or bathroom setups. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off smart thermostats and various water heaters. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5 7-day Smart Thermostat for $74. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for this model with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $6. Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. You can count on full integration with HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa, as well. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. If you’re looking to curb energy use this summer, bringing a smart home thermostat with automatic scheduling into the mix is a great way to get started. Rated 3.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Nest Learning Thermostat E with Sensor for $144. This bundle has over $200 worth of value. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

