Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 12-inch 40V Electric String Trimmer for $103.50. That’s down from the usual $138 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Notable features here include a 12-inch cutting swath and bundled 2Ah battery and wall charger. It’s great for easy cleanup around the house this fall before winter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout today is the Benelli 20 E-bike for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $700 or more, today’s deal is the best we can find. This model features a 350W motor with a 20MPH top speed and maximum range of 44-miles. Rated 5/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Greenworks 2500502 G-MAX 40V 19-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with two batteries and a charger for $247.99 shipped. It has a list price of $449 and usually sells for around $350. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the lowest that Amazon has ever sold it for. If you’re going to make the jump from a traditional gas lawn mower, it doesn’t get any better than this 40V option from Greenworks. It has an electric brushless motor, 19-inch steel deck, rear bagging, and a height-adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

