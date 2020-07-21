Get 12 retrofit LED lights for $80 (Reg. $100), more in today’s Green Deals

Torchstar via Amazon offers a 12-pack of its 12W 6-inch Recessed LED Lights for $80.29 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly around $100, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. Ditch your old recessed lights and go LED with this bundle from Torchstar. You’ll be able to cut down on energy usage (up to 87%) and count on its impressive 35,000-hour lifespan. These retrofit lights are designed for 5- or 6-inch housings. Simply screw in the socket and secure the light in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon is hosting a wide-ranging sale of in-house AmazonBasics lineup with a particular focus on tech this morning. Deals start at under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Rapid USB Rechargeable Battery Charger at $11.10. Often retailing for around $15, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a “rapid recharging” build that can handle up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It’s compatible with more rechargeables on the market today, so you can toss just about any brand in here and it will get the job done.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for $159.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low. This scooter has a fully foldable design and built-in suspension for a smooth ride. The LCD display showcases your speed and range, where you can track how much of your 7-mile charge is left and how close to the 12MPH maximum speed you’re riding. Whether you’re looking to pick one of these up for a teen or yourself, the Hover-1 Rally offers support for riders of up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

