Tesla is aiming for all-time record deliveries this quarter

Tesla doesn’t want to let the global pandemic slow it down anymore, and it is aiming for all-time record deliveries this quarter, according to sources familiar with the matter.

During the second quarter, Tesla was badly affected by the pandemic, like most other automakers.

Its main factory was shut down for more than a month, and a lot of its retail operations were affected by restrictions put in place to try to slow down the pace.

On top of that, the economic situation made many people rethink a large purchase like a vehicle.

Nonetheless, Tesla performed relatively well, with deliveries being down only 5% compared to last year while most other automakers saw 30% or more drops in deliveries.

Now coming into the third quarter, Tesla is pushing for a new all-time record in deliveries despite the pandemic still having a strong impact in many markets.

Electrek learned that Tesla informed its staff that the goal for this quarter is a new all-time record in deliveries.

Tesla’s last all-time delivery record was in Q4 2019 when Tesla delivered 112,000 vehicles.

Production at Gigafactory Shanghai has ramped up significantly since Q4 2019, which is going to help Tesla achieve its goal on the production side along with Model Y production ramping up at Fremont factory, which should be operating for most of the quarter — though a short factory shutdown for upgrades might happen later this month.

On the demand side, Tesla has made several moves that should increase demand this quarter to match the higher production capacity.

In May, Tesla cut the price of the Model 3, which is still the automaker’s best-selling vehicle, and it now starts at just $38,000 in the US.

Furthermore, Tesla recently cut the price of the base Model Y, and last weekend, the automaker introduced a lease option on the new electric SUV.

Both moves should facilitate Tesla’s sales of the Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

While the auto industry as a whole seems to be recovering fairly well, Tesla is looking to not just recover but also going back to growth.

Considering Tesla achieved 90,000 deliveries in Q2, I’d think that beating 112,000 deliveries should be achievable despite pressure from the global pandemic.

Personally, I think 130,000 deliveries are achievable in the third quarter, but it is a bit early to have a good look at the quarter.

We will keep you updated as best as we can like we did last quarter.

