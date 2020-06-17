Sunforce 5W Solar Battery Charger $22, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sunforce 5W Solar Battery Trickle Charger for $22.38 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $45 price and one of the best offers we’ve seen over the last year. This model is perfect for trickle charging 12V batteries found in cars, boats, RVs, and more. Sunforce includes a DC plug and mounting clamps with purchase, so you’re ready to go out of the box. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Home Depot has kicked off a new outdoor tool sale this week, with notable price drops on RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more with up to 40% off. Free shipping is available on nearly everything, or you can opt for curbside pickup, as well to side-step any fees. Our top pick is the RYOBI 40V Electric Cordless String Trimmer for $109. You’d typically pay $140 for this model and we previously saw it at $115. This model features a fully-electric and cordless design that’s backed by RYOBI’s 40V ecosystem. Notable features here include an auto-feed string head and a variable speed trigger, which is particularly helpful when trimming more detailed areas. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116.45 shipped. Typically fetching $149, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Emerson’s thermostat is a versatile option for expanding your smart home thanks to support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Alongside voice command support, you’ll be able to leverage smartphone control for setting schedules and tying the Sensi Touch into automation. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

