Sun Joe’s 14-inch Electric Tiller is $199, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 48V Tiller for $199 shipped. As a comparison, this is the first discount we’ve tracked to date. This model offers 14-inch tines and a 48V motor for quick work of your gardening need this year. With no oil or gas to fuss with, it’s a great option if you want to skip those nasty fumes, as well. Rated 4+ stars so far.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off outdoor power tool essentials and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe Mow Joe 20-inch 12A Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $149.99. That’s down from the usual up to $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Sun Joe packs everything you need in this electric lawn mower to make the switch from gas and oil. It features a 20-inch cutting width powered by a 12A mower. There’s also an included bagger, too. Just be sure to leverage your savings and pick up an outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. That’s down from the original $178 price tag and the usual $150 going rate. As a comparison, we previously saw it at $125 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. This model sports an ultra-portable design that can push up to 1800PSI of pressure alongside 1.2-GPM. You’ll get a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose, as well. It’s an ideal solution as we turn our attention to cleaning up outdoor spaces after a long winter. Not to mention, you won’t have to fuss with any fumes from gas and oil. Rated 4/5 stars.

