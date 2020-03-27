Save on Karcher electric pressure washers, more in today’s Green Deals

- Mar. 27th 2020 1:26 pm ET

0

Home Depot offers the Karcher K2 CCK 1600PSI 1.25GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $98 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $120 at retailers like Amazon, which is down from the original $150 price tag. Notable features here include up to 1600PSI and 1.25GPM of total power, alongside a handful of bundled accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off electric outdoor tools, storage, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 40V 18-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked all-time on Ryobi’s latest walk-behind mower. Notable features here include an 18-inch width and 7-position design. It’s ideal for smaller yards, but with two bundled 4Ah batteries, you’ll get fairly good runtime overall. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout today is the 40V Ryobi Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $95.97. You’ll note that this model is for the tool-only, so you’ll have to supply a battery. You can count on an ultra-lightweight design here that’s made to help you easily trim up your outdoor space. It also has Ryobi’s REEL EASY feed system, which can be “reloaded in 60-seconds or less.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

