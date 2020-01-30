Ryobi’s 12-inch 10A Electric Snow Shovel Blower is $70 (Reg. $100), more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 12-inch 10A Electric Corded Snow Shovel Blower for $69.97 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal representing a 30% savings and a return to the best price in recent months. This corded electric snow shovel is made to clear sidewalks, with a 12-inch width and 6-inch depth. Ideal for apartments and the like. Just be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord with your savings. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Monoprice offers its STITCH Dual Outlet and USB port Smart Plug for $14 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but trends around $20-$25 these days. This is also a new all-time low price. Monoprice goes beyond the usual design with two outlets and dual USB ports. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, delivering support for two of the most popular smart home ecosystems out there. Best of all? No hubs are required. Rated 4/5 stars.

Suaoki via Amazon offers its G500 500Wh Portable Power Station for $389.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $490, today’s offer saves you $100, comes within $14 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 500Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. Two AC outlets will be some of the most versatile ports, but you’ll also find dual 3A USB-A slots, a USB-C output, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while out and about. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

