Take $700 off Ryobi’s 42-inch Zero Turn Electric Lawn Mower, more in today’s Green Deals

- Jan. 28th 2020 1:21 pm ET

Today only, Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $700 off and a match of the best we’ve seen. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Another standout today is Ryobi’s 21-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $429. That’s down from the usual $499 price tag and just the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This full-powered snow blower delivers a 40V brushless motor with dual battery ports. You’ll be able to clear 21-inches wide at a time with a 13-inch depth. Best of all? It’s designed to sling your snow 35-feet away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its 9W LED Light Bulbs in both daylight and soft white for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code EOZVKXKX  at checkout. This is under $1 per bulb and saves you nearly 40% from its regular going rate. These bulbs are a direct replacement for standard 60W offerings, bringing 750 lumens of light output to the table. Keep in mind these aren’t dimmable, but at under $1 per bulb, that’s kind of a given. If you’re still rocking incandescent lights, this is a great way to cut down on electricity while also getting bulbs that aren’t hot to the touch once they’re in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

