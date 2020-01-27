Get four energy-saving smart plugs for $21, more in today’s Green Deals

Jan. 27th 2020 1:21 pm ET

Gosund (99% positive feedback from 4,500) via Amazon offers four of its Smart Mini Wi-Fi Plugs for $20.99 shipped when promo code E22PXEVO is applied during checkout. These plugs are perfect for expanding a smart home system around Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. We like this model because it doesn’t block more than one outlet at a time, unlike other options out there on the market. Built-in scheduling via the free app makes its easy to cutdown on energy vampires. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where 2,300 reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries for $29.87 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $35 with today’s deal representing the best price in over a year at Amazon. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes 16 AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden System for $149.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $300 with Amazon currently discounting to $215. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention, as well. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. With winter months in full-swing, this is a great time to jumpstart your plants for warmer weather. Over 200 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating.

