Ryobi’s 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower is $400 off, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,599 shipped. That’s good for $400 off and the second-lowest price that we’ve ever tracked. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 900 Home Depot reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, London Johnson via Amazon is taking up to 25% off various LED lighting. Deals start at $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 3-pack of Brilliant Evolution LED Stick-on Lights for $12.73. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $17 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. These nifty stick-on lights can go just about anywhere with 100-hours worth of run-time from three AA batteries. They are easy to install, just remove the adhesive tape and stick them just about anywhere. A simple tap on or off actuates the built-in LED lights. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $36.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and is at the Amazon all-time low price. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.