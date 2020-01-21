Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $151.29 shipped. As a comparison, this pressure washer typically sells for around $225. Our previous mention came out to $153, with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Winter weather will soon fade to spring, and that means it will be time to clean up your outdoor spaces. Forget about oil and gas this year, opt for an electric-powered pressure washer instead. This model is powered by a 13A motor and is capable of pushing up to 2300PSI. Ships with a 20-foot hose, five quick-connect spray tips, and 40-ounce soap tank. Rated 4/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers the Panasonic 8-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $17.14 Prime shipped. For comparison, this bundle sells for around $25 or more at Walmart and up to $22 elsewhere. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes eight AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Red baby AI (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Flexible Neck USB Rechargeable Lighter for $6.03 Prime shipped with the code JLVOK2Q6 at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to deal with a lighter that has run out of fluid in the past, this is a great way to ensure that never happens again. Just plug it into the wall for a few minutes and away you go. I’ve used a lighter like this for years and have always enjoyed how quickly it lit things and how it never needs to be refilled. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

