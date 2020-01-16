Today’s Green Deals include a 16-pack of AA rechargeable batteries for $20, more

Amazon offers a 16-pack of its AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries for $20.39 Prime shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is nearly 20% off and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out to the store for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house, and can certainly say they are worth the investment. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 40,500 Amazon reviewers.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for $299 shipped. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. This is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked since last snow season. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push-button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Kasa Smart via eBay Daily Deals is offering its new Smart RGB LED Strip Light (KL430) for $59.99 shipped. This is a $10 savings from its list price at Amazon and is the first discount we’ve tracked. Offering support for both Alexa and Assistant, TP-Link’s latest smart light strip is a great way to up the ambiance in any room. It’s 6.6-feet in length and offers the ability to create millions of colors. It also features advanced animated lighting effects, which gives it a leg up over competitors. The best part about Kasa products? There’s no hub required for any of the smart functionality. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

