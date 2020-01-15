Anker’s ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer is $125, more in today’s Green Deals

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $124.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $200, this model recently dropped to $150 with today’s deal representing the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 4/5 stars. More deals below.

BuyDig is offering the Snow Joe Electric Single Stage 18-inch 12A Snow Thrower (SJ617E) for $86.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally sold for $129, though Home Depot has it for around $125 in new condition right now. If it’s snowing by you, then you know just how annoying it is to clear it to head to work. Well, Snow Joe’s snow thrower gets the job done in record time thanks to its 18-inch opening and 12A motor. Just plug it into an extension cord and it’s ready to go, no gas or oil required. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

Amazon offers a 4-pack of Sylvania Zigbee Indoor Smart Plugs for $54.40 shipped. Typically selling for $100, the price has been dropping over the past week and is now down to a new all-time low. For comparison, right now a single plug will run you $18.50 at Amazon and Home Depot. Centered around Zigbee connectivity, Sylvania’s indoor smart plugs are compatible with a variety of home automation systems including Echo Plus and more. Getting four of these controllable outlets allows you to automate everything from lamps and lights to coffee makers and other appliances around the house. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 405 customers.

