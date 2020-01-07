Dutch water recycling system Hydraloop has won Best of Innovation in Sustainability, Eco-Design, and Smart Energy at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Hydraloop claims that its water recycling system is the first of its kind in the world.

Hydraloop is headquartered at the water technology center the Water Campus in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands (a United Nations Innovating City). The US office is at the Water Council at the The Global Water Center in Milwaukee.

Hydraloop has worked on research and development for a decade to produce water recycling systems to drastically reduce water usage. The result is a system that is affordable and easy to use, low-maintenance, and doesn’t compromise convenience or personal hygiene.

In November 2017, the company brought their first product to market in the Netherlands. Hydraloop made their global launch at CES this year, where it won the Best of Innovation award.

The product recycles 85% of all domestic water used. It cleans and disinfects shower, bath, and washing machine water it so it can be reused for toilet flushing, washing machines, the garden, or swimming pools.

According to the CES website, Hydraloop:

Reduces water consumption by 45%

Reduces sewage emission with 45%

Reduces carbon footprint with 6%

Reduces energy consumption by 600kWh* (in countries with cooler winter climates/*on basis of 4-person family), and

Reduces your water and energy bills

The treatment system combines five technologies: sedimentation, flotation, dissolved air flotation, foam fractionation, and an aerobic bioreactor. The sixth technology, which is the final treatment, is disinfection using UV light. You can read more about how Hydraloop’s systems work here.

Arthur Valkieser, CEO and cofounder, explained in an email to Electrek:

The reason why we started to develop our products is the fact that people use water very inefficiently. We use much more water than our ecosystem can produce. Fresh water is renewable only by rainfall on land, and the amount of rainfall is simply insufficient to the amount we withdraw from our earth. And, in the next 30 years our world population will grow from 7.8 billion to 10 billion, but we are already running out of water today. But, if in the next decades decentralized water recycling units become standard, just like other appliances at home, we can substantially curb the growing demand on fresh water we withdraw from the earth and even reverse the growth. It is absolutely ridiculous, and definitely not at all 21st century, that we still flush our toilets with drinking water or run our washing machine with it. Water is our ‘Blue Gold’ and we should treat it this way.

The units come with an app that helps optimize reusing the recycled water.

The product is currently available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. US delivery will start in the second half of 2020. The US cost will start at $4,000 excluding tax, transportation within the US, and installation. You can pre-order a Hydraloop here.

Photo: Hydraloop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.