Ryobi’s 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower is $2,599, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,599 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 875 Home Depot reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its new Outdoor Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched yesterday, today’s offer is good for a $5 discount and marks a new low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. With this being such a new release, reviews are still coming in. Though the previous generation model carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

