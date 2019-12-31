Pick up four 150W equivalent dimmable LED bulbs for $29, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a four-pack of SANSI 150W Equivalent Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $28.87 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Opt for these LED light bulbs and enjoy greater illumination. You’ll get 150W of equivalent lighting here, which we rarely see a deal on. Not to mention, dimmable features combined with LED functionality ensures notable saving over traditional alternatives. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

B&H offers the Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $34.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells closer to $45 or more at Amazon, and this offer is a match of our previous mentio. It’s time to finally make the switch to rechargeable batteries and go with the best in the business. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries are our top pick in this category. This bundle includes the wall charger, eight AAs, and four AAAs. Perfect for keeping your gaming controllers, remotes, and more powered up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its new Outdoor Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched yesterday, today’s offer is good for a $5 discount and marks a new low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. With this being such a new release, reviews are still coming in. Though the previous generation model carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

