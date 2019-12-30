WORX 12A Electric Edger is $68, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, the official WORX eBay store offers its WG896 12A 7.5-inch Electric Edger and Trencher for $68 shipped when promo code JUMBOSAVE is applied during checkout. As a comparison, that drops from the original price of $90 and the current $82 going rate at Amazon. You’ll often find edgers that are gas-powered on sale, but an all-electric version is more rare. Notable features include a 12A motor, 7.5-inch blade, and adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Suaoki via Amazon offers its 222Wh Portable Power Station for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 9ZJX8ANT at checkout. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. This electric generator features two DC outlets, two USB ports, and an AC socket. Whether you’re an avid camper, tailgater, or just love the outdoors, this power station has enough juice to keep all your devices running. There’s even a built-in handle on top for easily transporting between your adventures. Reviews are still coming in here, but Suaoki is highly-rated overall.

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $34.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention. This is also $5 under the sale price at Amazon right now for a two-pack and one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without replacing every individual bulb. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi. Over 4,200 smart home owners have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

