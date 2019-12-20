Luminaid solar-powered lantern/charger on sale from $17, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Woot offers the Luminaid 2-in-1 PackLite Phone Charger Solar Lantern from $16.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges $25 or more depending on the model. With a built-in solar panel and 2000mAh battery, this is an easy way to charge up your device no matter where your adventures take you. Not only can it power up your phone at 2.1A speeds, it also features a built-in 150 lumen lamp that provides up to 50 hours of light on-the-go. It’s also water- and shatter-proof, so it’s ready for just about anything. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit support for $20.98 Prime shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for up to $30 at Best Buy and today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. With support for nearly every smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug is ideal for any setup. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers. More deals below from $10.

Nest up, Best Buy has the TP-Link HS105 Kasa Smart Plug for $10. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup as well. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 here with today’s deal being a new all-time low on a single unit. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

