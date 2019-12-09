Get a 6-pack of 75W Dimmable BR40 LED Lights for $33, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a six-pack of its AmazonBasics 75W Dimmable BR40 LED Lights for $33.51 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in months. With winter fast approaching, this is a great time to replace existing light bulbs with new LED models. AmazonBasics provides you with a 25,000-hour lifespan, significant savings over traditional bulbs, and more. Ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more Green Deals.

Amazon also offers a six-pack of its AmazonBasics 100W Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $17.03 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $23 or more price tag and a match of the best we’ve tracked to date. While you can find LED bulbs for less, these are full 100W and dimmable builds, so you can use them in large spaces with fully adjustable switches. Amazon rates them at 10,000-hours of use across a typical lifespan with a total energy cost of $93. That equates to roughly $1.81 per year, based on average use. So with the decade coming to a close, now is a better time than ever to make the switch to LED. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop down to 60W and leave the dimmable features behind to grab a six-pack for under $9. These bulbs don’t have nearly as many use cases, but will still get the job for reading lamps or just as backups if you find yourself with a burnt out receptacle. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

