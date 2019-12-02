Watch Tesla Autopilot avoid object in the road flawlessly in construction zone

Tesla Autopilot is improving fast and a new video now shows Tesla’s driver-assist flawlessly avoid a cone in the road in a construction zone.

Last month, we reported on Tesla updating its driving visualization to detect and render traffic cones.

Tesla has been working on integrating construction zone navigation in Autopilot for a long time.

Back in 2017, code found in the Autopilot software showed that Tesla’s neural net is able to recognize construction zones and that the automaker is using its fleet to recognize and categorize obstacles and corner cases for Autopilot to navigate.

The latest update is mainly to render the traffic cones in the driving visualization and Navigate on Autopilot to manage the construction zones.

However, Tesla is still improving on the overall performance of the system and we are starting to see some important improvements, especially in navigating construction zones.

Chris, known as Dirty Tesla on YouTube, released an impressive video of his Model 3 on Autopilot automatically merging into the left lane as construction cones were closing a lane and it avoided a cone out of place in the road:

In the past, Tesla Autopilot has had issues avoiding static objects in the middle of the road.

A few months ago, we reported a Tesla driver mowing down 11 construction cones on video while using Autopilot.

As usual, we like to remind everyone that while these improvements to Autopilot are impressive, Tesla still requires drivers to stay attentive and be ready to take control at all times.

Tesla’s Autopilot system has been primarily designed for highway driving, but CEO Elon Musk has recently said that it plans to include city driving by the end of the year.

The automaker has been using its large fleet to gather data on more corner cases and driving situations more difficult to navigate than regular highway driving.

