Sense energy monitor tracks your usage over time for $239, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sense Energy Monitor for $239 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked. This unique energy monitoring solution plugs directly into your system and even works in unison with Alexa, Philips Hue, WeMo Insight and Kasha HS110 smart plugs. Leverage the free smartphone app to monitor how your energy usage evolves over time. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon has a 24-pack of its AmazonBasics 60W LED Light Bulbs for $18.40 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $25 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. At just $0.76 per bulb, this is easily the best deal we’ve ever tracked on LEDs and below that mythical $1 each marker. These bulbs are 60W equivalents and non-dimmable, so they may not be ideal for every setup, but are great to have around the house in case of an emergency and certainly a solid option for closets, basements, and the like. There’s no excuse to not pick up this deal and convert to LED in the new year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, Amazon offers the Rachio 3 Smart 16-zone Sprinkler Controller for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $250 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

