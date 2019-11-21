DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower $179, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $179 shipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best price we can find from a trusted retailer. Based on DEWALT’s popular 20V system, this leaf blower offers a cordless design capable of pushing up to 90MPH. It ships with a 5Ah battery and wall charger, which is compatible with other 20V tools from DEWALT. Ideal for leaf pickup around your property this fall. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,300 Home Depot reviewers. More Green Deals below.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $126.50 shipped. Usually selling for $160, it just dropped to $154 at Best Buy, and is now down the extra $28. Overall you’re saving 21%, with today’s offer coming within $3 of the Amazon low and marking the third-best price to date. HomeKit support steals the show here, offering integration with the rest of your Siri smart home. Alexa and Assistant can also be leveraged for control, alongside a smartphone app. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-Foot LED String Light Kit with Remote for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code K96492OB is used at checkout. Upgrade to the 66-Foot Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with code 4J3OYR3Q. This is down from the regular going rate of $13 and $20 respectively and is the best available. These lights are perfect for the upcoming holiday seasons, offering you an easy way to turn on or off your festive illumination. Since it’s completely waterproof, you can use this kit either indoors or out, wherever you need it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

