Anker electric pressure washers, leaf blowers, more on sale from $105

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped when promo code BFROAVPW2 is applied during checkout. Regularly $200, this model recently dropped to $150 with today’s deal representing a new all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 4/5 stars.

Anker is also now introducing its own line of electric outdoor tools, highlighted by its new Roav 36V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $104.99 when promo code BFROAVLB4 is applied during checkout. This is the best price we’ve tracked on this leaf blower, which delivers a cordless design and 220MPH top wind speeds. You can count on 30 minutes of total runtime from a single charge. Ships with a one year warranty.

You can also pick up Anker’s new 14-inch 36V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $139.99 with promo code BFROAVCC3 and the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $236 price tag and the best we’ve seen. Features include up to 30 minutes of power on a fully charged battery, a 14-inch blade and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.