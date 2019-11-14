Greenworks Pro 60W Electric Leaf Blower is $149, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60W Cordless Electric Leaf Blower with battery for $149 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay as much as $199 elsewhere. Leaves are falling and it’s time to be thinking about clean up around your property. This model works within the 60V ecosystem of Greenworks, and it does away with any oil or gas concerns. Ideal for quickly cleaning things up without having to find fuel. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon offers a 12-pack of Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs for $16.72 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this brings today’s deal down to around $1 per bulb. That’s the magic number when looking for an LED bulb deal. Transition from traditional light bulbs can save up to 80% over the long haul. Philips rates this product for nearly 11,000 hours of use. On top of all that, you can rest easy knowing that you’re cutting down on your energy footprint while saving money along the way Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon offers a four-pack of LIFX Mini A19 LED Smart Light Bulbs for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, you’d pay $30 for a single bulb at Amazon. For those looking to dive head first into HomeKit this holiday season, going with these affordable LIFX LED light bulbs is a wise move. These are the temperature-adjusted version, so you’ll be able to pretty easily recreate various shades and more. On top of HomeKit control, LIFX also delivers compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Automatic scheduling is one additional feature that highlights these bulbs, making it easy to save on energy along the way. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

